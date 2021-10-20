Ruby Rose Alleges Misconduct and Unsafe Conditions on ‘Batwoman’ Led to Her Exit

Former “Batwoman” star Ruby Rose aired out several allegations of wrongdoing on the set of the CW show, which she says led to her departure in May 2020.

In a series of posts on her Instagram on Wednesday, Rose claims she was forced to continue work on the DC series shortly after suffering a neck injury on set. After posting pictures and video of herself in the hospital, Rose wrote:

“To everyone who said I was too stiff on bawoman [sic], imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is be the one who cost so many people their jobs.”

Warner Bros. Television did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She also addressed her absence from San Diego Comic-Con in support of the show’s first season, which surprised many fans. “Imagine having to take a pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend… but then saying ‘we won’t announce it, you have to,'” she wrote.

Rose also leveled allegations at co-star Dougray Scott, who played Jacob Kane on “Batwoman” for its first two seasons. Rose says that Scott “hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as the lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.”

She went on to criticize showrunner Caroline Dries for refusing to stop production on Season 1 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, despite other CW shows shutting down, saying that Dries only visited the show’s set four times during the first season. She then spoke of what she said were unsafe and inappropriate working conditions onset, including one which left a PA paralyzed.

“A crew member got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process, we lost 2 stunt doubles, i got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind,” she wrote. “A woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so CW didn’t even help her to start with because they needed to ‘investigate’ so she had to do a go fund me… she’s a PA, they work via phones. Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of Covid.”

Fans were left stunned last year when Rose announced her exit from “Batwoman,” which was the first TV series to focus on a lesbian superhero. Javicia Leslie was then brought in for Season 2 to star as a new character who took up the mantle of Batwoman.