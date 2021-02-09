Rose Rollins to Star in Spectrum, BET Women’s Basketball Series

Spectrum Originals and BET have partnered on a mystery drama set in the world of women’s basketball starring Rose Rollins.

“Long Slow Exhale” follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), the head coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a career-shattering sexual abuse scandal. Sorting through the secrets to unravel the truth, she is forced to make decisions that will affect her and those that depend on her.

After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum, the 12-episode series will air with a second window on BET. Per Paramount Television Studios President Nicole Clemens, the show will explore various issues “at the forefront of our culture, told in the high-stakes, adrenaline-filled arena of elite women’s college basketball.”

Paramount Television Studios will produce. “Long Slow Exhale” is executive produced by showrunner and creator Pam Veasey, who is returning to Spectrum Originals after executive producing the service’s 2019 debut series, “LA’s Finest” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. After running for two seasons, the show was canceled. Anton Cropper, who worked alongside Veasey for “LA.s Finest,” will executive produce the women’s basketball series and direct along with Bruna Papandrea (“Big Little Lies,” “The Undoing”) and Casey Haver (“Tell Me Your Secrets) for Made Up Stories and John Dove (“LA’s Finest,” “CSI: NY”).

“I’m so happy that Pam and Anton are back home at Spectrum Originals — along with Bruna they are a true dream team,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Rose into the family — her strength, empathy and brilliance convinced us all that she was our J.C.”

“We look forward to partnering with Spectrum Originals and our sister brand Paramount Television Studios to give viewers more of the premium content and dynamic storytelling they love and expect from the brand,” added Traci Blackwell, executive VP, scripted programming, BET. “We are excited to have Rose join the BET family and, with this series, continue to expand the dimensions of Black women in leading roles on screen.”

Most recently, Rollins wrapped the third season of AT&T Audience Network’s CIA thriller “Condor,” a television adaptation of the James Grady novel “Six Days of the Condor” and a series reboot of the novel’s 1975 film adaptation “Three Days of the Condor.” The show is set to return to Epix later this year. Rollins is represented by Elevate Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Meyer & Downs.

Spectrum Originals has a several projects on its slate. Currently in production are “Angela Black,” produced by Harry and Jack Williams and starring Joanne Froggatt; “George & Tammy” starring Jessica Chastain as country music legend Tammy Wynette (a co-production with Paramount Network); and “A Spy Among Friends,” created by Alexander Cary and produced in partnership with Sony and Britbox UK. Currently airing on the platform is the “Mad About You” revival, as well as “Manhunt: Deadly Games” and thriller “Temple.”