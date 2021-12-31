How to Watch on TV or Stream the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade

The Rose Parade is back to ring in the new year, after the 2021 event was cancelled due to the pandemic. With LeVar Burton serving as grand marshal, the 2022 parade will take place on Jan. 1 on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif.

The celebration begins at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on several platforms. Los Angeles’ KTLA (Channel 5), ABC, NBC, Univision, RDF-TV and Hallmark Drama Channel will all provide live coverage. KTLA’s programming will begin at 4 a.m. PT with retrospective footage of the 2012 Tournament of Roses followed by backstage previews and a countdown before Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman host coverage of this year’s parade as it begins.

On NBC, Chrissy Metz and Mario Lopez will host — the latter replacing Metz’s “This Is Us” co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, who was originally set to co-host but later had to drop out. Migbellis Castellanos, Yarel Ramos and Luis Sandoval will host Univision’s Spanish-language coverage. And over on ABC, ESPN handles the production, with Hannah Storm, Jay Harris and John Naber hosting the parade.

Los Angeles’ KTLA (Channel 5), ABC, NBC and Univision are available either by over-the-air broadcast or cable/satellite, while RDF-TV and Hallmark Drama Channel are available on certain cable and satellite systems. To stream the Rose Parade, cable/satellite subscribers can watch those channels via authenticated platforms. Or many of those channels can be found via live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV, SlingTV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream or FuboTV.

The Rose Parade first filled the streets of Pasadena in 1890, and last year’s cancellation was only the fourth in its history. (The first three cancellations were in 1942, 1943 and 1945 due to the Second World War). In 2021, in lieu of the traditional event, the Tournament of Roses Association produced a pre-taped special titled “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration.”

LeVar Burton, right, is congratulated by Pasadena Tournament of Roses president Robert Miller after he was announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose Parade. AP

In an attempt to keep things safe this year, the Tournament of Roses has established a set of COVID-19 protocols in cooperation with the city of Pasadena and the Pasadena Department of Public Health. Attendees 12 and older must present proof of either full vaccination (booster not required) or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event (both PCR lab results and rapid antigen results are acceptable). Vaccination and test results must be presented along with photo ID for those 18 and older, and all attendees above age 2 must wear a mask at all times.

Since 1902, the parade has preceded the Rose Bowl, which is now one of the biggest events in college football. This year the bowl game will be played by the Utah Utes and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl at 2 p.m. PT.

The theme for the 2022 parade is “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” which was set as the 2021 theme before the event was canceled. Along with the floats, vehicles and equestrian teams in the procession, the parade will also feature LeAnn Rimes as the opening act and Jimmie Allen as the closer, with additional performances throughout including Laine Hardy, Hot 8 Brass Band and several high school and college marching bands.

“I am living, breathing proof that dreams do indeed come true,” Burton said when he was announced as grand marshall of the parade. “I’m a kid from Sacramento, California [who] grew up watching movies and televison, revering the Civil Rights leaders of my time. And this is my life. Never underestimate the power of a dream. There is an absolute link between that which we dream and that which we achieve. And the middle connector is imagination. I believe our imagination in the superpower of human beings.”