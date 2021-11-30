‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ ‘Call My Agent’ Pick Up Gongs at Rose d’Or TV Awards

British television dominated the European Broadcasting Union’s prestigious Rose d’Or TV awards on Monday evening.

Among the shows that picked up gongs at the ceremony, which honors international television and audio production outside the U.S., were “Strictly Come Dancing,” the Davina McCall-fronted series “Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace” and “Help,” a drama about the pandemic starring “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer.

Meanwhile ITV News correspondent Robert Moore, who fronted the widely praised “Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story” won in two categories: news and current affairs as well as the Golden Rose.

Outside the U.K., French comedy “Call My Agent” and Spanish soap “Two Lives” (“Dos Vidas”) were also among the winners.

“On behalf of all of us at ITV News, can I just say how privileged and honoured we are to receive this award,” said Moore upon receiving his awards. “What happened 11 months ago on Capitol Hill, I think can be judged as a wakeup call. It tells us just how fragile, surprisingly fragile, democratic institutions can be. It tells us too that conspiracy theories are not just toxic, they can be lethal, and that incendiary rhetoric can have devastating consequences. I’d certainly like to say thank you to the extraordinarily gifted team I was with that day and also those who were behind the film we made, just a few days later. But also, I hope this award can be seen as something else too, as a tribute to everybody that is on the road, in the field, doing what’s at the very heart at our business – which is news gathering, and shining a light into some pretty dark places”

“Call My Agent” producer Harold Valentin said: “This show has travelled a long road…the idea began in 2005…we wrote and rewrote the scripts 15 to 20 times to achieve the quality of professional and personal plots…and then when we tried to find French movie stars to guest – we had so many refusals, the show was almost cancelled! But if you keep going – there is always a way! Thank you so much Rose d’Or!!”

“Help” writer Jack Thorne said: “It is a rare privilege to be able to make television and it felt like an enormous responsibility to tell this story. Marc Munden is a truly wonderful director, our cast led by Jodie and Stephen [Graham], are just extraordinary – I felt so lucky to work with them. We are as a collective, so grateful for the mighty Channel 4 – to All3Media for making this with us. We hope that this will put a further spotlight on care homes and what our government should be and are failing to do”

Check out the full list of 2021 Rose d’Or winners below:

Soap or Telenovela

Two Lives (Dos Vidas)

Bambu Producciones, A StudioCanal Company/StudioCanal/RTVE/Spain

Children and Youth

Horrible Histories Black History Special

Lion TV /ABC Studios/CBBC/UK

Studio Entertainment

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC Studios/BBC One /UK

Comedy

Bo Burnham: Inside

Netflix/USA

Audio Entertainment

I’m Not A Monster

BBC News Longform Audio/BBC Sounds/BBC Radio 5 Live/BBC Panorama/Frontline PBS/UK

Arts

FIRESTARTER – The Story of Bangarra

Just In Films Production/ICON FILMS DISTRIBUTION/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

News and Current Affairs and Golden Rose

Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story

Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+/BBC One/UK

Multiplatform Series

InterConnected: Fred Gets Feedback

BBC Writersroom/BBC/UK

Comedy Drama & Sitcom

Call My Agent

Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions/Netflix /France télévision/France

Reality and Factual Entertainment

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Line Up Industries/ITV/UK

Documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+/BBC One/UK

Drama

Help

The Forge in association with One Shoe Films/All3Media International/Channel 4 /UK