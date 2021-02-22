Ronald D. Moore to Develop Magic Kingdom TV Universe at Disney Plus

Ronald D. Moore is in the process of developing multiple TV projects at Disney Plus that will be set in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The first such project will be “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers,” which Moore will write and executive produce. The series is loosely based on the fiction organization of the same name that is part of the Disney theme park lore. In the show, the themed lands and characters of the Disney parks and classic films all actually exist in another reality.

Moore is also said to be working with the Disney Imagineering Team on the other projects, which would amount to an interconnected universe similar to Marvel or “Star Wars” but within the world of the Disney theme parks, with Moore overseeing the franchise. Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis of Moore’s Tall Ship Productions are also involved in all the projects.

Reps for Disney and 20th Television declined to comment.

News of the development comes shortly after it was reported that Moore has signed a lucrative, multi-year overall deal with 20th Television, which is now part of Walt Disney Television. Moore is lifelong Disney fan and is said to have passed on offers from multiple studios in order to work with the company. It was previously announced that Moore and Jon M. Chu are at work on developing a “Swiss Family Robinson” series for Disney Plus.

