Ronald D. Moore To Develop ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Series Adaptation at Hulu

Ronald D. Moore is developing a fantasy series based on Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses” novels at Hulu.

Maas announced on Instagram that she is actively working on the script for the pilot with Moore.

“So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans! 😂): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu!” Maas said. “I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!”

The first installment of the novel series, which centers around 19-year-old huntress Feyre Archeron, was published in May 2015. After murdering a faerie wolf in the woods, she is dragged to the magical land of Prythian by Tamlin, who serves as one of the seven High Lords of Prythian. While spending time with Tamlin at his estate in the spring court, Feyre slowly comes to learn that everything she has learned about the faerie world is a lie.

Following the success of the first novel, Maan released four sequels titled “A Court of Mist and Fury,” “A Court of Wings and Ruin,” “A Court of Frost and Starlight” and “A Court of Silver Flames.”

Produced by 20th Television, the series is set to blend elements of epic romance, adventure and political intrigue. Moore and Maas will co-write and executive produce the potential series, with Maril Davis also executive producing.

Last month, it was revealed that Moore would be developing multiple TV projects at Disney Plus set in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, including a “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers” series under a new overall deal with 20th TV. His also currently works on “Outlander” and “For All Mankind.” He is repped by CAA.