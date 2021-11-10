Roku to Premiere ‘Ten Weeks’ Army Basic Training Docu-Series on Veterans Day

A project five years in the making, “Ten Weeks,” a docu-series about recruits going through the U.S. Army basic training, is slated to premiere on the Roku Channel on Thursday, Nov. 11, in recognition of Veterans Day.

The 10-part Roku original “Ten Weeks” is produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and We Are the Mighty. The series follows five young Americans through 10 weeks of basic training, showing their transformation from civilians into soldiers. The series marks the first time in more than two decades that the U.S. Army has allowed cameras to capture an unfiltered look at basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, according to producers.

“Ten Weeks” was originally greenlit by Quibi, the now-defunct mobile subscription streamer, whose content library was acquired by Roku in early 2021. (The show never aired on Quibi.) “Ten Weeks,” whose episodes run 8-10 minutes in length, will be available free to stream (with ads) on the Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada and U.K.

Retired Army Col. Jack Jacobs, a Medal of Honor recipient, serves as executive producer for “Ten Weeks.” He said much has changed since his active service but what has remained constant are the fundamental Army values of “loyalty, duty, respect, service, honor, courage and integrity” that are ingrained during basic training.

“Every soldier has a different story, and ‘Ten Weeks’ brings these stories to life on the Roku Channel providing a powerfully realistic view of the transformation each undertakes on their journey to become a member of the United States Army,” Jacobs said.

Chase Millsap, executive producer of “Ten Weeks,” is chief content officer of production firm We Are the Mighty and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army Special Forces. He said the series will give audiences a “raw and real” depiction of what life is really like for those who volunteer to serve their country.

“I am proud of how ‘Ten Weeks’ captures the equally exhausting and exhilarating experiences of the military and look forward to sharing these inspiring stories on the Roku Channel.”

“Ten Weeks” is directed by Chris Rowe and produced by Brandon Wait. The series was executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, Chris Rowe, David Gale, Chase Millsap, Col. Jack Jacobs and Val Nicholas.

Brian Tannenbaum, Roku’s head of alternative originals, commented about “Ten Weeks” that it is “a privilege to bring the inspiring stories of everyday Americans who stepped forward to serve a cause greater than themselves to millions of streamers on the Roku Channel this Veteran’s Day. While the series shines a light on five exemplary individuals, their stories represent the collective sacrifice, bravery and resilience of the more than half a million Americans who serve in the Army and Army Reserve today.”