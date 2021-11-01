Roku Announces ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Roku announced that it will be debuting the TV movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” on Dec. 1, while it will stream all 25 episodes of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which originally aired on NBC, on Nov. 1.

In the feature-length film based on the TV musical comedy series, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” follows Zoey (Jane Levy) as she attempts to create a special Christmas on her first holiday without her father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher).

Along with Levy and Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis and Bernadette Peters reprise their roles.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was canceled by NBC in June after two seasons on the network; it nonetheless went on to earn five Emmy nominations this year — the second-most for any primetime broadcast show (tied with ABC’s “Black-ish,” and just behind six for NBC’s “This Is Us”).

Austin Winsberg serves as writer and executive producer; Richard Shepard is co-executive producer and director; Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Jason Wang and Mandy Moore serve as co-executive producers, and Michele Greco as producer. The film is produced by Lionsgate Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatanejo Productions.

Watch a preview below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup…

AQUISITIONS

HBO Max acquired several series from Warner Bros.: “David Makes Man” Season 2, which first aired this summer on OWN, and classic comedies “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” “In the House,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Martin” and “The Parent ’Hood.” “Dead Makes Man” Season 2 follows the titular David (Kwame Patterson) in his 30s as a rising businessman with an opportunity that will change him forever. “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” follows Mark Cooper (Mark Curry), a former basketball superstar turned popular substitute teacher; “In the House” centers on a former pro-football player (LL Cool J) and a newly divorced mother (Debbie Allen) living together without knowing one another; “The Jamie Foxx Show” stars Foxx as an entertainer proving himself musically and romantically; “Martin,” starring Martin Lawrence as Martin Payne, is about a radio talk show host who juggles his work and personal life; and “The Parent ‘Hood” follows parents (Robert Townsend and Suzzanne Douglas) desperately trying to keep up with their high-spirited children.

CASTING

Apple TV Plus announced the addition of Harriet Walter, Avi Nash and Chinaza Uche to the cast of “Wool.” Based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of dystopian novels, “Wool” is set in a toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, with the men and women living in a society fueled by regulations meant to protect them. Walter plays Martha Walker, a veteran engineer who works in mechanical, with Nash playing Lukas Kyle, an IT worker who rises to prominence, and Uche as Paul Billings, part of the security team in the judicial Department. Walter, Nash and Uche join previously announced stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo in the series, which is written and executive produced by Graham Yost and directed and co-executive produced by Morten Tyldum. Ferguson, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Remi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda also serve as executive producers. The show is produced by AMC Studios.