Robyn Lattaker-Johnson Joins A3 Artists Agency From OWN (EXCLUSIVE)

Robyn Lattaker-Johnson has joined A3 Artists Agency as an agent in its alternative programming division after serving as head of unscripted programming at OWN.

“Robyn boasts one of the most impressive and extensive resumes in the industry,” A3 Artists Agency president Brian Cho said in a statement announcing Lattaker-Johnson’s hiring.

Lattaker-Johnson has more than 20 years experience as a senior network executive, content creator, producer and team leader across disciplines, spanning film, television, casting, physical production, unscripted development and current programming.

“A look at her career and work offers a tour of some of the most notable networks, entertainment companies, and shows to ever exist,” Cho’s statement continued. “With her expertise, collaborative nature, and countless relationships she’s formed and fostered over the span of her career, we have no doubt Robyn will be an asset to the agency and a fierce advocate for our clients.”

Most recently, Lattaker-Johnson served as the head of unscripted programming at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, joining the network in Jan. 2020. In less than eight months at OWN, Lattaker-Johnson launched a second night of original programming at the channel and led creative on more than a dozen new series and specials. The executive also oversaw the new cycles of existing OWN franchises, “Family or Fiancé,” “Black Love,” “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” and “Ready to Love.” Among other upcoming series and specials, Lattaker-Johnson also developed “The Hair Tales” with Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis, which is set to launch later this year in partnership between OWN, Onyx Collective and Hulu.