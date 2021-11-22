Roberto Patino to Develop ‘Nocterra’ Series Under Netflix Overall Deal

Netflix announced a multi-year overall deal with Roberto Patino, the writer and producer known for his work on series including “DMZ,” “Westworld” and “Sons of Anarchy.

Under the agreement, Patino will set up his own production banner titled Analog Inc., which will focus on original development for series and other projects.

Patino is writing an adaptation of Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel’s Image Comics book “Nocterra” as his first Netflix project, for which he will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The sci-fi adventure series follows Val Riggs, a “ferryman” who relays people and goods through a world enveloped by a lasting darkness that turns the living into monstrous creatures called shades. Also executive producing are James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett on behalf of Wan’s production company, Atomic Monster.

Patino created and served as showrunner on “DMZ,” the upcoming Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt-led HBO Max limited series executive produced by Ava DuVernay. He executive produced the first two seasons of WBTV’s “Westworld” and wrote three episodes. On “Sons of Anarchy,” he served as a writer, story editor and co-producer. Patino previously held a deal with Warner Bros. TV.

“The ease, honesty and profound creative support I’ve found in Bela [Bajaria], Peter [Friedlander], Matt [Thunell], Alex [Sapot], Andrew [McQuinn] and Kenyatta [Smith] has been nothing short of ideal,” Patino said. “Netflix is an extraordinary champion of intentional and inclusive storytelling, and I’m so eager to use this opportunity to tell bold stories that properly represent the Latinx community in entertaining, exhilarating and powerful ways. I couldn’t be happier to call Netflix my new home, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running with ‘Nocterra’ and my boundary-pushing friends and partners at Atomic Monster.”

“The passion, vision and world-building that Roberto Patino brings to all his projects is incredibly exciting,” said Alex Sapot, director of overall deals at Netflix. “Coupled with his undeniable voice, style and deep commitment to uplifting inclusive voices and point of views in his storytelling make for a powerful combination that we are thrilled to embrace and share with our members around the world.”