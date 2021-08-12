Robert Rodríguez Sets First-Look Deal With HBO, HBO Max

Robert Rodríguez and his Troublemaker Studios have signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max.

Under the deal, Rodríguez will bring projects to HBO Max and HBO for potential development as original series. Racer Rodríguez, Rodríguez’s son, will serve as lead development executive under the pact. Productions could also potentially be completed at the Troublemaker production facilities based in Austin, TX.

“It’s intriguing to be able to tap into the wealth of iconic IP available across the WarnerMedia portfolio and explore new stories to tell,” said Rodríguez. “I’m looking forward to a meaningful collaboration with the high caliber creative talent at HBO and HBO Max who have proven they’re willing to take risks, challenge norms and tell inclusive stories while producing a wide breadth of quality content.”

Rodríguez is currently executive producing the “Mandalorian” spinoff series “The Book of Boba Fett” for Disney Plus, with Rodríguez also having directed an episode of the former series in its second season. He is known for his “El Mariachi” film trilogy as well as the “Spy Kids” and “Machete” films, “From Dusk Til Dawn,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” and “Sin City.”

He is repped by WME.

“Robert Rodríguez and the team at Troublemaker Studios have created some of the most compelling projects in recent memory, pushing the boundaries of genre storytelling with humor and one-of-a-kind visuals,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max

In 2000, Rodríguez founded the Austin-based Troublemaker Studios, a production facility and studio. Rodríguez recently released “We Can Be Heroes.”