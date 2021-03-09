Robert Langdon Drama Starring Ashley Zukerman Moves to Peacock From NBC With Series Order

The drama series about the Dan Brown character Robert Langdon has been ordered to series, but not at NBC as originally planned.

The series has been picked up at NBCU streamer Peacock. Based on Brown’s international bestselling thriller “The Lost Symbol,” the series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The cast also includes Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp. The project had originally been ordered to pilot at NBC last year, but production was shutdown due to the pandemic.

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will write and executive produce “Langdon.” Brown will also executive produce along with Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Anna Culp, and Samie Falvey of Imagine Television Studios also executive producing. Dan Trachtenberg will executive produce and direct the pilot. Imagine Television, CBS Television Studios and Universal Television will produce.

This marks the first time Langdon will have been played onscreen by someone other than Tom Hanks. Hanks played Langdon in the film adaptations of the Brown novels “The Da Vinci Code,” “Angels & Demons,” and “Inferno.” Ron Howard directed all three films, which were all produced by Imagine Entertainment.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” Brown said. “We’ve all wanted to make ‘The Lost Symbol’ for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”