Amazon Sets Release Date For Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video sets the release date for Robert Kirkman’s “Invincible,” and the Savannah College of Art and Design announces their lineup for the 2021 aTVfest.

DATES

Amazon announced that Robert Kirkman‘s new, hour-long animated series, “Invincible,” will premiere the first three episodes on March 26, with each subsequent Friday up to and including April 30 debuting a new episode. The series revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. The series will also star Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill and Walton Goggins. “Invincible” is Kirkman’s second-longest-running comic book series, which concluded its 15-year run in February 2018.

The second season of Bravo‘s “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” is will premiere March 1 at 9 p.m. Captain Glenn Shephard puts his trust in an all-new crew this season as they sail along the sparkling coast of Croatia to provide an extravagant experience for the guests and their over-the-top requests. He is joined by chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

EVENTS

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announced its lineup for the 2021 SCAD aTVfest, including the recipients of special awards. Bryan Cranston will receive this year’s Icon Award; Cynthia Erivo will receive the Spotlight Award; Javicia Leslie will receive the Rising Star Award; Chrissy Metz will receive the Vanguard Award; Jurnee Smollett will receive the Distinguished Performance Award, and Kenan Thompson will receive the Virtuoso Award. All of these performers will partake in virtual discussions during the festival, which this year takes place Feb. 4-6. Additional panels announced as part of the lineup are ABC’s “A Million Little Things” and “The Goldbergs,” Amazon’s “Tell Me Your Secrets,” CBS’ “The Unicorn,” OWN’s “Delilah” and “Queen Sugar,” Freeform’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” and “Good Trouble,” Apple TV Plus’ “For All Mankind,” NBC’s “Good Girls” and “Superstore,” HBO’s “It’s A Sin,” Hulu’s “Woke” and the CW’s “Nancy Drew.”

Disney XD announced the Season 5 premiere of “Beyblade Burst Surge” is set for Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. The animated series will debut two episodes back-to-back in that first week and then move to the 8:30 a.m. time slot for future episodes. The new season will follow the exciting adventures of a new cast of characters, along with some familiar faces from the “Beyblade Burst” franchise. Leading up to the season premiere, Disney XD will air a “Beyblade Burst Surge” marathon, which will begin on Feb. 19 at 11:00 p.m. Additionally, Hasbro announced a new product line to support the season: Fans will be able to launch into high-speed head-to-head battles with official “Beyblade Burst” Speedstorm tops that are designed to harness the power of the inescapable Power Vortex — an energy zone at the center of the Speedstorm Beystadium which has the ability to pull tops in and give them the ultimate speed boost.

INITIATIVES

NPACT, a trade association representing nonfiction producers doing business in the U.S., announced today that it will not be doing its 2020-21 annual network-ranking survey. The organization shifted its focus by sending out a survey to its members with a single question, asking them which networks and platforms served as the best partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the 32 networks and streamers listed, Bravo, Discovery, HBO Max and Netflix were the top four producers that helped weather the storm in 2020.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Fox Corporation announced the appointment of Varun Narang as chief product officer. Narang, who will report to chief technology officer and president of digital, Paul Cheesbrough, will oversee the company’s portfolio of FOX-branded streaming products, platforms and engineering talent. In this new position, Narang will further accelerate key digital priorities and the growth trajectory of Fox’s current and future digital streaming offerings. He is leaving his position as chief product officer of Disney+ Hotstar, where he helped the Indian streaming platform grow into a formidable service on a global scale. He also previously held management positions at Whipclip, Hulu, Kodak and Amazon.

Blake Bryant has been named head of communications for Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences. He will report to Pam Lifford, president, global brands and experiences, and Johanna Fuentes, head of global communications at WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. In his new role, Bryant will oversee external and internal communications for various WarnerMedia brands, as well as manage the teams responsible for consumer publicity. Before joining Warner Bros., Bryant worked for seven years as vice president of creative services at Disney/ABC Domestic Television. He also spent more than 20 years in local television station marketing, publicity, production, programming, and station operations.

LATE-NIGHT

Tonight, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest Amanda Shires ft. Jason Isbell will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”