Robert and Michelle King Sign New Five-Year Overall Deal With CBS Studios

Robert and Michelle King, the creative team behind “Evil” and “The Good Fight” for Paramount Plus, have signed a new five-year overall producing deal with CBS Studios for their King Size Productions. The Kings also created “The Bite” for Spectrum, and are the showrunners and executive producers for all three shows — they executive produced the limited series “Your Honor” for Showtime as well. Liz Glotzer will continue to be the president of King Size Productions.

The Kings have been with CBS Studios since 2009, and as part of the new deal, the studio will continue to have exclusive rights to produce content they create for all platforms.

“The Good Fight” is currently in its fifth season on Paramount Plus, and in June, the second season of “Evil” moved from CBS to the streamer, which ViacomCBS relaunched in March (it was previously CBS All Access).

In an interview with Robert and Michelle King last month, they told Variety how pleased they were by “Evil” moving to Paramount Plus. “Creatively, it’s a godsend,” Robert King said.

Regarding the Kings’ new five-year deal with the studio, CBS executives were effusive.

“Robert and Michelle represent an elite class of producers who consistently deliver intelligent, provocative and acclaimed series across all platforms,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “Their stories are brilliant, the characters are memorable and the productions always have a sharp, premium visual style. The Kings contributions to CBS are significant and this ongoing partnership is a major source of pride for our company.”

“Michelle and Robert have been integral to our success as a studio for more than a decade. We are continually bowled over by their ability to invent new forms of storytelling and their uncanny knack of being prescient and relatable while holding a mirror up to culture,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Their series have all been landmark, genre-busting shows, widely recognized among television’s best. They are simply extraordinary, and we are so proud and honored to be continuing our partnership.”

“We’ve been part of the CBS family for over a decade and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue the relationship,” said Robert and Michelle King. “George Cheeks, David Nevins, David Stapf and his team have been the most supportive, thoughtful partners imaginable. We look forward to many more shows for many more years.”

Robert and Michelle King are represented by UTA and Jon Moonves, Jeff Finkelstein & Jean Tanaka at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.