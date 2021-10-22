Robert Durst Charged With Murdering His Wife Kathie Durst in 1982

Robert Durst, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Susan Berman on Oct. 14, has been charged with murdering his wife Kathie Durst in 1982.

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time,” the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Variety in a statement.

Durst was was convicted of killing Berman in September, after she was found dead in her home in Dec. 2000. His motive was thought to be to silence her from speaking to authorities about the 1982 disappearance his wife Kathie, whose body has never been discovered.

During sentencing for the Berman murder, Durst, 78, sat in a wheelchair and was very frail, as a result of numerous medical issues. After the sentencing, he was allegedly hospitalized on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

The 2015 HBO’s documentary series “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” revived interest in the mystery behind both women’s murders. At the end of the series, Durst notably took a bathroom break with a hot mic after being presented with evidence and spoke to himself, audibly saying, “Killed them all, of course.”

The news was first reported by the Associated Press.

More to come