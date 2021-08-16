RJ Cyler Joins Issa Rae HBO Max Comedy Series ‘Rap Sh*t’ (EXCLUSIVE)

RJ Cyler has been cast in a series regular role in the upcoming Issa Rae HBO Max comedy series “Rap Sh*t,” Variety has learned.

The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Cyler will play Lamont, an aspiring music producer with a sharp ear for talent. He is also the loving but sometimes absentminded young father to Melissa, so by association, he has a complicated relationship with Mia. Jonica Booth and Devon Terrell also star in the series.

Cyler broke out with his performance in the feature “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” which he quickly followed up with the big-budget film adaptation of “Power Rangers” and the Brad Pitt film “War Machine.” He also starred in the film “White Boy Rick” and will next be seen in “The Harder They Fall” alongside Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, and Regina King. His TV credits include shows like “I’m Dying Up Here,” “Scream: The TV Series,” “Black Lightning,” and “Vice Principals.”

He is repped by Landis-Simon Productions and Talent Management and The Park Agency.

Rae is writing “Rap Sh*t” and executive producing under her Hoorae banner, which has an overall deal at WarnerMedia. Syreeta Singleton is the executive producer and showrunner. Montrel McKay of Hoorae also executive produces along with Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts and Deniese Davis. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Sadé Clacken Joseph will direct the pilot. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.