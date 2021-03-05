Riley Keough Joins Chris Pratt Amazon Series ‘Terminal List’

Riley Keough has signed on to star opposite Chris Pratt in the Amazon thriller series “The Terminal List,” Variety has learned.

The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Keough will play Lauren Reece, an elite triathlete and a warrior in her own right. Lauren has balanced her career with raising their daughter Lucy and providing vital support to other platoon families when her husband James and his SEAL Troop are deployed. While the majority of SEAL marriages fall apart, Lauren and James have made it through on honesty, mental toughness, and undying love.

Keough was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience.” She is also set to lead the upcoming Amazon series “Daisy Jones & The Six.” Her feature roles include “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “American Honey,” “Zola,” and “The Devil All the Time.”

She is repped by CAA, Thirty Three Management, and The Lede Company.

In addition to Pratt and Keough, the series will also star Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. “The Terminal List” is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. Pratt will star in and executive produce under his Indivisible Pictures banner along with Jon Schumacher, while Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce via Fuqua Films. David DiGilio will write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner. Daniel Shattuck will also write and executive produce. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.