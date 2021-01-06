Ricky Strauss to Exit Walt Disney, Joe Earley to Curate Content for Disney Plus

Ricky Strauss, who led Disney Plus’ content curation and marketing efforts, is departing the Walt Disney Company at the end of the month after nine years with the company. Joe Earley will add content curation of streaming service Disney Plus to his responsibilities, per an internal memo from Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer Rebecca Campbell.

Calling Strauss “an incredibly creative, dedicated leader” and noting his contributions to Disney Plus, Campbell said that “the recent company reorganization led to a significant change in Ricky’s role. After a great deal of reflection, he decided it was time to pursue new creative endeavors.”

Earley will report to Michael Paull, while Brian Henderson, who oversees Hulu content curation, will report to Hulu president Kelly Campbell.

Per Strauss’ memo to his team:

Dear team:

After nine years with The Walt Disney Company, and much contemplation over the past several months, I have come to the decision that it is time for me to move on to pursue new creative endeavors. It took much thought and consideration, but with our new structure and the changes to my role, the reorganization does not provide me with the opportunity to do the kind of work I love to do and to continue making the intended impact I have been so fortunate to have achieved at Disney.

It has been a privilege to help create the roadmap to launch Disney+ to fans around the world during the past several years. I’ve met so many personal goals I set out for myself, and, as a company, we’ve achieved far more than I would have ever imagined. None of this would have been possible without the Company’s thoughtful risk-taking and strong focus on creating dynamic entertainment and value for our consumers.

I am incredibly grateful to have had the chance to work for a company that I always dreamed of as a kid — and have been able to play a role in defining its future. The launch of Disney+ was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – and I will never forget the journey we traveled together.

While I will be here through the end of the month to help Rebecca and the senior team with any transition needs, I wanted to take the time now to personally thank all of you as it will be the daily interactions and shared moments with each of you that I will miss most.

Finally, I would be remiss not to share how appreciative I am of the leadership, guidance and support of Rebecca, Kareem, Bob Chapek and Bob Iger for their understanding around this very personal decision of mine to set off on a new adventure.

With great appreciation, admiration and love,

Ricky