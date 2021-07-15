Rick Rubin Pacts With Endeavor Content to Expand His Recording Studio Into Film and TV

Timed to the release of Hulu’s “McCartney, 3, 2, 1,” legendary music producer Rick Rubin has sealed a partnership with Endeavor Content to push his famous Shangri La Recording Studios further into film and television. The overall deal will pair Rubin with Peter Berg’s Film 45, the production company that Endeavor Content acquired in 2019.

As part of the pact, Film 45 will provide development funds, resources and executives to help Rubin get into film and TV. Leila Mattimore will lead the development efforts on behalf of the partnership.

“Rick is a beautiful storyteller who brings a fan-first eye and an open heart. He is both a driver and passenger of pop culture and together with Film 45 will break glass,” said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, co-presidents of Endeavor Content.

The six-part docuseries “McCartney, 3, 2, 1,” which premieres July 16, follows Rubin and Paul McCartney has they explore McCartney’s music from youth, to The Beatles and Wings, and then his solo career. Directed by Zachary Heinzerling, “McCartney 3,2,1” is executive produced by McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern. Mattimore serves as co-executive producer. Endeavor Content produced alongside MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall and Diamond Docs.

Rubin currently co-produces and hosts the podcast series “Broken Record” with Malcolm Gladwell. He also hosts a GQ digital series of deep conversations with artists including Pharrell Williams, Kevin Abstract, and Kendrick Lamar.

Rubin is no stranger to TV, having starred in Showtime’s documentary series “Shangri-La,” which both chronicled him and his legendary Malibu studio. Rubin is one of the most successful producers of the last 30 years, having worked with everyone from Tom Petty to Run-DMC, from Johnny Cash to Slayer, from Adele to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He recently produced the Grammy-award winning album “The New Abnormal” with The Strokes.

“Iconic and legendary are two words that define Rick Rubin’s career, and we’re excited to collaborate with him in this partnership to share his exceptional point of view,” said Matt Goldberg, president of Film 45.

Rubin is represented by WME.