Richard T. Jones Launches Production Company Prophecy Pictures Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Richard T. Jones is launching an independent production company dubbed Prophecy Pictures Entertainment, Variety has learned exclusively.

Jones is starting the company with producing partners Jeremy Loethen and Kristy Horiuchi. The company’s emphasis is on developing and producing mainstream family, faith-based, and inspirational content across all platforms.

The company already has multiple projects in development. Among those is a biopic about Democratic Republic of the Congo’s world-renowned virologist Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, who discovered Ebola in 1976 but was not internationally recognized and later pioneered the first treatment for the deadly virus. Also in development is a television series based on the sci-thriller book series “The Rho Agenda” by Richard Phillips. The books revolve around three teenagers who are altered by an alien starship and propelled into a war to save humanity from an approaching Armageddon.

Jones currently stars in the ABC drama series “The Rookie.” He will next be seen in the HBO comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” His other TV credits include “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Criminal Minds,” “Narcos,” and “American Horror Story: Hotel.” His feature credits include “CHIPs,” “Hot Pursuit,” and “Concussion.”

Prior to the formation of Prophecy Pictures, Jones and Loethen sold their first project, “Fantasy Football,” to Nickelodeon. They co-wrote that project with Tim Ogletree. It is being produced by LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment for Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus and will begin filming in 2022. Jones and Loethen are attached as co-producers. Loethen previously worked with Jones as his talent manager, while Horiuchi comes from the production side of the industry.

Prophecy Pictures Entertainment and Jones are repped by Buchwald and Luber Roklin Entertainment.