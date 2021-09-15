Richard Schiff, Jessica Hecht, John Michael Higgins Join Showtime Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Richard Schiff, Jessica Hecht, and John Michael Higgins have all been cast in guest roles in the Showtime anthology series “Super Pumped,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The first season of the series is based on the Mike Isaac book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” It centers on the rise of the ride sharing app and its co-founder and CEO, Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and his relationship with venture capitalist Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler).

The cast also currently includes Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jon Bass, Hank Azaria, and Bridget Gao-Hollitt.

Schiff will play Randall Pearson, a San Francisco MTA power-broker who goes head-to-head with Travis. Schiff previously won an Emmy for his role on the critically-acclaimed political drama “The West Wing.” He currently stars in the ABC medical drama “The Good Doctor.” Schiff’s other TV credits include “The Affair,” “Ballers,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Murphy Brown.”

Hecht will play Amy Gurley, the wife of Bill Gurley. Hecht received an Emmy nomination for her performance as Karen Hayes in “Special” for Netflix. Her other recent TV credits include “Dickinson,” “Succession,” “The Boys,” and “Breaking Bad.” She received a Tony Award nomination for her work in “A View From the Bridge.”

Higgins will play Mike Ovitz, the business titan whose dealings with a young Travis color the rest of the future founder’s career. Higgins is known for his roles in films like “Best in Show,” the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, and “Couples Retreat.” He has also appeared on shows like “Great News,” “Arrested Development,” and the Peacock reboot of “Saved by the Bell.”

Beth Schacter serves as co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on “Super Pumped” along with Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff also executive produce. Isaac is co-executive producer. The anthology series will be produced by Showtime and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network, with the pair also creating and showrunning the premium cabler’s hit financial sector drama “Billions” for five seasons.