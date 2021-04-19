Docuseries on Ricardo Montaner and His Family Begins Production From Ntertain

Ntertain will give an inside look at one of the most influential families in Latin music with its new docuseries, “Los Montaner.”

The unscripted show will follow Ricardo Montaner and his family and is set to feature his wife, filmmaker Marlene Rodriguez; award-winning recording artists Ricky Montaner and Mau Montaner of Mau y Ricky; entertainer Stefi Roitman (Ricky’s fiance); creative director Sara Escobar (Mau’s wife); actress and singer Evaluna Montaner and singer Camilo Echeverry (Evaluna’s husband).

“This last year that passed, among other things, served as a way to spend more time together, more than ever and to partake in profound dialogue about all that is going on, with our careers, personally and everything really,” Ricardo said. “Within these conversations we discussed our thoughts on us wanting to possibly do a show together and in this form convey to the world what family unity means to us…to communicate that together we can be happy amidst the circumstances, no matter what comes at us.”

“Los Montaner” will chronicle the family’s evolving careers and love stories as they balance their Christian values and rock and roll dynamic. Captivating a worldwide audience through chart-topping music and social media, their platforms have garnered over 150 million followers and over eight billion views.

The show will be Ntertain’s first original series following the multimedia company’s launch by Neon16’s Lex Borrero, music mogul Tommy Mottola and Range Media Partners. Borrero will serve as executive producer.

“In a cross-generational series, viewers will get to witness for the first time the intimate, raw aspects and relationships of one of Latin entertainment’s most famous families,” Ntertain said in a statement. “Being the first show of its kind in the Latin space, this series brings together different generations to watch and live this unique experience along with the family.”