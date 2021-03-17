‘Resident Alien’ Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

“Resident Alien” has been renewed for Season 2 at Syfy.

The news comes ahead of the first season finale, which is set to air on March 31. Based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, “Resident Alien’ follows Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life, but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world.

“With ‘Resident Alien,’ everything just came together in perfect harmony – a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

Along with Tudyk, the series also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler. Chris Sheridan adapted it for television and seves as executive producer. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment also executive produce along with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV. David Dobkin executive produced and directed the pilot. Robbie Duncan McNeill executive produces and is producing director. UCP produces in association with Amblin and Dark Horse.

Per NBCU, the series premiere has reached 9.3 million viewers across all platforms to date. The first three episodes of the series are currently available on Peacock. Another episode will drop every Friday.