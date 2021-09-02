‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX on Hulu

“Reservation Dogs” has been renewed for Season 2 at FX on Hulu.

The critically-acclaimed comedy series is still airing its first season, with the sixth episode set to debut on Sept. 6. The Season 1 finale will drop on Sept. 20. Season 2 will premiere in 2022.

The series stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor as four Indigenous friends growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma. Zahn McClarnon, Sarah Podemski, and Dallas Goldtooth also appear in Season 1.

“We couldn’t wait to share ‘Reservation Dogs’ with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

The series is filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. In addition to featuring an almost entirely Indigenous cast, every writer and director on the show is Indigenous as well.

“Reservation Dogs” was co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Both serve as executive producers on the series along with Garret Basch. FX Productions produces.

The series has met with strong praise since it debuted, currently holding a 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote: “In all, ‘Reservation Dogs’ is a lovely, eminently watchable triumph. It’s an overdue tribute to a sort of community it doesn’t mythologize. Instead, the show treats the reservation and its residents on their own terms, as worthy of being explored for just what it is, and just who they are.