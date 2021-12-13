‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo Signs FX Overall Deal

“Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo has signed an overall deal with FX. The news comes after the show was nominated for best comedy series at the Golden Globes.

“I’m excited to continue growing my collaboration with FX and have the opportunity to champion more Indigenous voices and stories,” Harjo said.

Under the deal, Harjo will continue to serve as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on “Reservation Dogs” while also developing new projects for FX. He is already developing a new untitled limited series that he will co-write with novelist Jonathan Lee and executive produce alongside Garrett Basch. Harjo would also direct the project. Variety exclusively reported earlier in December that the project is believed to be a heist story with a Native female lead.

“’Reservation Dogs’ is brilliant and can’t return soon enough,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “We believe in Sterlin’s unique vision and welcome this opportunity to continue to partner with him in bringing more great TV to FX.”

“Reservation Dogs” was renewed for a second season back in September ahead of its first season finale. The show follows four Indigenous teens living in rural Oklahoma. Harlo co-created the series with Taika Waititi, who is also an executive producer. The show has received widespread praise since its debut, including being chosen as one of the best TV shows of 2021 by Variety.

Harjo is of Seminole and Muscogee Creek heritage and is an Oklahoma native. In addition to his work on “Reservation Dogs,” he has directed three narrative feature films and two documentaries. His most recent film was the documentary “Love and Fury,” which is described as a look at contemporary Native identity and art. It premiered at The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.