‘Republic of Sarah’ Canceled After One Season at CW

“The Republic of Sarah” has been canceled after one season at The CW.

In the series, a small town in New Hampshire discovers that there is a large vein of an incredibly valuable mineral underneath it. A mining company plans to take it all and destroy the town in the process. Local high school teacher Sarah Cooper comes up with a plan to have the town declare independence and become its own country.

The series starred Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper, Luke Mitchell as Danny Cooper, Hope Lauren as Corinne Dearborn, Nia Holloway as Amy “AJ” Johnson, Ian Duff as Grover Sims, Forrest Goodluck as Tyler Easterbrook, Landry Bender as Bella Whitmore, Izabella Alvarez as Maya Jimenez and Megan Follows as Ellen Cooper.

“The Republic of Sarah” was a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Black Lamb, with executive producers Jeffrey Paul King, Marc Webb , Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, Irene Litinsky, and Leo Pearlman.

Thus ends the show’s long road to the air. It had originally been in the works at CBS with a pilot order before it was passed on by that network, only for The CW to pick it up and order a new pilot with a completely new cast. It was ordered to series at The CW in May 2020.

The show failed to find much of an audience upon its debut, averaging a Live+Same Day audience of around 325,000 viewers. It failed to find much critical love either, with the first season hold a 43% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.