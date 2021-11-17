‘Reno 911’ Special ‘The Hunt for QAnon’ Gets Premiere Date on Paramount Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

“Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon” has set a premiere date on Paramount Plus.

The special will air on the streamer starting Dec. 23. It follows the deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they hunt for Q, the one behind all the QAnon conspiracies. Their efforts cause them to get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island.

The first teaser and key art for the new special can be found below.

The entire original cast of “Reno 911!” will reunite for the special, namely Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Niecy Nash, along with Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts, who joined the show later in its run.

Lennon, Garant, Kenney-Silver, Yarbrough, Nash, Alazraqui, and McLendon-Covey also serve as executive producers along with John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman and David Lincoln. Birdsong and Roberts are producers. Garant will also direct the special.

“The Hunt for QAnon” was announced back in February ahead of the rebranding of CBS All Access on Paramount Plus. The show aired originally aired on the ViacomCBS cabler Comedy Central from 2003-2009. The mockumentary series was unique in that most of the dialogue was unscripted, with the cast frequently improvising their lines. A feature film, “Reno 911!: Miami,” was released in 2007.

The show was then revived at Quibi for a seventh season, with those new episodes shifting to the Roku Channel following Quibi’s shutdown that same year. The Quibi season of the show was released in two parts, with both parts netting two Emmy nominations each. The first was nominated for best shortform series and best actress in a shortform series (Kenney-Silver), while the second was nominated in the same categories.