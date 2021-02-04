Renee Zellweger Set to Star in NBC Drama ‘The Thing About Pam’

NBC has given a straight to series order to crime drama “The Thing About Pam,” with Renee Zellweger set to executive produce and star.

The six-episode true-crime series from Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co. is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, which was explored on the NBC news magazine “Dateline” and in a 201 podcast.

“When you think about what qualifies something as a ‘must watch,’ I’m not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renee Zellweger, Blumhouse and ‘Dateline,’” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal . “The twists and turns of this saga are truly stranger than fiction, and in the hands of this incredibly talented artistic team, this series will bring a completely new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions.”

The series marks the first major project for NBC under Rovner, who joined the company last year from Warner Bros. Television. Jessika Borsiczky (“House of Lies,” “UnREAL”) will write and serve as showrunner. Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will serve as executive producers.

Deadline was first to report the news.