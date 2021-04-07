Regé-Jean Page Responds to Allegations That He Lost ‘Krypton’ Role Due to Race

Regé-Jean Page appears to have posted his first reaction to a report alleging he was not cast as Superman’s grandfather on the Syfy series “Krypton” because he is Black.

“Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then,” Page posted to Twitter on Wednesday. “The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work.”

Though Page does not mention “Krypton” by name in the tweet, he does end it with the words “We still fly” — which seemingly references Superman’s ability to, you know, fly.

Representatives for Page declined to comment.

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly. 👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

In the Hollywood Reporter’s exposé on Tuesday about actor Ray Fisher’s allegations of misconduct surrounding the production of “Justice League,” THR cited multiple sources who alleged Geoff Johns, the executive overseeing “Krypton,” nixed Page’s casting because he said Superman couldn’t have a Black grandfather.

A rep for Johns did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Variety. To THR, Johns’ rep said that the executive believed audiences would see the show as a prequel to the 2013 feature film “Man of Steel,” and therefore needed Superman’s family to resemble Henry Cavill, who is white.

However, as Fisher noted in a tweet on Tuesday, the family of General Zod — the villain played by Michael Shannon in “Man of Steel” — was played on “Krypton” by Black actors.

These would appear to be the painful “clarifications” Page referred to in his tweet.

“Krypton” debuted in 2018 to roughly 1.3 million viewers, but reviews were mixed reviews, and ratings dropped precipitously by the finale. The show was canceled by Syfy after two seasons.

Page also recently made headlines with the announcement that he was not returning for Season 2 of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

Angelique Jackson contributed to this report.