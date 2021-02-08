Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter to Be Honored at Caucus Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s president of TV and film, Lauren Neustadter, will be honored as producers of the year next month at The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors’ 2021 Caucus Awards.

The Caucus also announced on Monday morning that Gail Katz, who is a professor of cinematic arts at USC as well as the Mary Pickford Endowed Chair and faculty chair of the School of Cinematic Arts, will receive the educator of the year award.

Previously announced honorees include Aaron Sorkin, director Susanne Bier, “Black-ish” star and emerging producer Marsai Martin and Vin Di Bona. Presenters include Caucus co-chair Robert Papazian, Nicole Kidman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Hosted by “Grey’s Anatomy” actor James Pickets Jr., the evening will also include the presentation of the Humanitarian Award to community leaders and philanthropists Jeanne and her late husband Tom Townsend. The couple founded the St. Louis-based non-profit Pianos For People. Former Pianos for People student Royce Martin will perform during the gala.

Caucus co-founder Norman Lear will make a special guest appearance. The 38th annual gala event will be held virtually on March 4.

The Caucus Awards Committee includes Caucus co-chairs Robert Papazian and James Hirsch, Caucus chair emeritus Chuck Fries, Caucus Foundation president Sharon Arnett, producer Scott Mauro, writer Bruce Vilanch, Judy Levy (LPA Events – Levy, Pazanti & Assoc.), Allison Jackson (Allison Jackson Company), Carol Marshall Public Relations’ Carol Marshall and Bridget Fornaro and Caucus executive director Deborah Leoni.