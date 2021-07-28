Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth to Executive Produce Stand Up to Cancer Fundraising TV Special

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have signed on as co-executive producers for this year’s Stand Up to Cancer special taking place Aug. 21.

Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara have been announced as co-hosts. Common and Brittany Howard are slated to perform. More guests and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada,” Witherspoon said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “Unfortunately, too many of us have a personal experience with this disease. I’m proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of Stand Up to Cancer, who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments and much needed patient care.”

Toth added, “Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of Stand Up to Cancer as co-producers of the telecast.”

The special will broadcast live from Los Angeles and air simultaneously on more than 60 media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S.

“The most important part of my cancer diagnosis was catching it early. With all the complications and delays the pandemic has caused, it is more important than ever to support Stand Up to Cancer, so others have the resources they need for early detection,” said Sofia Vergara.

Stand Up to Cancer started in 2008. Since its inception, SUTC has raised more than $603 million to bring together more than 1,950 scientists to collaborate on cancer research.

For more information, go to standuptocancer.org.