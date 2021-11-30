‘Red Notice’ Scores Top Slot on Netflix’s Film Chart for 3rd Week in a Row

“Red Notice” may not have been favored highly by film critics, but Netflix subscribers seemingly can’t get enough of the comedy-action movie or its A-lister cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The Rawson Marshall Thurber feature was, for the third week in a row, at the top of Netflix’s weekly global streaming lists for English-language movies in all 94 countries.

As of Nov. 28, the film has registered 328.8 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release, Netflix said. The film, which has a Metacritic score of 37, has officially surpassed Netflix’s former No. 1 film, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days, by the streamer’s accounting. “Red Notice” was produced by Hiram Garcia, Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Prods., Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber’s Bad Version.

The success of “Red Notice” and the popularity of “Casa de Papel” series on Netflix may point toward the popularity of on-screen heists among its streaming audience. “Bruised,” Halle Berry’s directorial debut, debuted on the streamer’s English-language film chart in the No. 2 position for the period, which included the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Netflix is releasing the viewership data, which ranks its most popular titles based on viewing hours, as part of its revamped and expanded Top 10 lists. Netflix says the metrics will be audited by EY, with results to be released in 2022.

Another notable insight from the Top 10 English-language movies list for the week of Nov. 22 through Nov. 28: gone are the days of binge-watching Christmas content in the twelve days before Dec. 25. Three Christmas-themed movies — “A Boy Called Christmas,” “A Castle for Christmas,” “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star” — were all at the top of the streamer’s ranks last week. Over on the non-English films side, Spanish-language movie “Outlaws” and French comedy “Spoiled Brats” were the crowns of the list, with Brazil cinching slot No. 3 with the rom-com “Just Short of Perfect,” its second week in a row in the Top 10.

“True Story,” a Netflix mini-series starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, scored the top slot in its English-language Top 10 list for television series while the streamer’s live-action adaptation of the beloved jazzy anime “Cowboy Bebop” came in at No. 2 in its second week on the chart, just ahead of reality TV show “Selling Sunset,” which returned for its fourth season last week. For the eleventh week in a row, “Squid Game” was in Netflix’s Top 10 for non-English language television series, and Colombian telenovela “The Queen of Flow” reigned for the second consecutive time.