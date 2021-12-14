TV Ratings: Dwayne Johnson Is Up Against Himself on Different Streamers

Viewers are raving for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as two of his starring feature vehicles — Netflix’s “Red Notice” and Disney Plus’ “Jungle Cruise” — topped Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Movies list and Top 10 SVOD Programs list for the second week of November.

“Red Notice,” a heist comedy co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, claimed the No. 1 spot in both lists following its streamer debut on Nov. 5. It attracted audiences across generations, deriving quarters of its viewership in the 18-34, 35-49 and 50-64 age brackets. Another Netflix flick also claimed the top of Nielsen’s movies list for the first week of November — “The Harder They Fall.” The Black wester had the most multicultural audience of any first-placer, with 70% of it falling under the “multicultural” demo umbrella, including 55% African American households.

Disney Plus’ “Jungle Cruise,” which starred Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez and Paul Giamatti, landed in third place on both aforementioned Nielsen lists. It lured 30% of its audience from people over 50 and another third from the 35-49-year-old crowd.

Sandwiched between “Red Notice” and “Jungle Cruise” on the Top 10 SVOD Movies list and Top 10 SVOD Programs list was “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” boasting renowned AAPI and international Asian talents like Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen and Benedict Wong. Debuting at No. 2, it was bolstered by a predominantly male audience, which is consistent for titles in the Marvel universe. A third of its viewership was aged 35-49, and the film had the highest concentration of Asian household viewers across the entire list for the week of Nov. 8-14, accounting for almost 10% of its overall audience.

“Red Notice” pulled two billion minutes, “Shang-Chi” broke a billion and “Jungle Cruise” was just shy of the billion-mark with 908 million minutes viewed.

“Squid Game,” the South Korean drama that has become a global phenomenon since its Sept. 17 debut on Netflix, is still going strong on Nielsen’s Top 10 lists. It landed in sixth place on original SVOD programs, four places down compared to last week, with 426 million minutes viewed. Despite buzz about it, the massive, capitalist dystopia hit has yet to be greenlit for Season 2 by the streamer, but talks are still ongoing. Beating out “Squid Game” on the Top 10 SVOD Original Programs list were Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” “You,” “Big Mouth,” “The Great British Baking Show” and “Maid.” The sole Apple TV Plus entrant was the Emmy-sweeping comedy series “Ted Lasso” at No. 9 with 216 million minutes across its 22 episodes.

Over on the acquired list, “The Thundermans,” which is also distributed on Hulu and on Paramount Plus, generated 480 million minutes viewed on Netflix. 60% of its audience was kids aged 2-11. “Dexter” made the list for Amazon (a rarity on Nielsen’s SVOD lists) with 332 million minutes across its eight seasons. The Showtime drama’s popularity about its titular crime-solving and crime-committing anti-hero may have been boosted by the buzz around the series’ revival.