‘Rebel’ at ABC Casts Daniella Garcia (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniella Garcia has been cast in the upcoming ABC series “Rebel” in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series stars as Katey Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s described as a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Garcia will star as Maddie, who is eight months pregnant with a complicated pregnancy. She is Helen’s daughter, and is understandably terrified that her mother’s defective heart valve will kill her before the baby is even born.

Garcia-Lorido was most recently seen in the Gus Van Sant Amazon film “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” Her other film roles include “The Lost City,” “At Middleton,” “Free Ride,” “Geostorm,” and “Coco.”

She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“Rebel” is due to debut on ABC on April 8. In addition to Sagal and Garcia, the series stars John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lona, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke, and Andy Garcia as Cruz.

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff wrote the pilot and executive produces along with Alexandre Schmitt of Trip the Light. Brockovich also executive produces along with John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment and Andrew Stearn. The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television. Tara Nicole Weyr directed the pilot.

“Rebel” was originally put into development at ABC in October 2019, with Sagal officially boarding the project in January 2020. It was viewed as a strong contender for a series pickup when the COVID-19 pandemic derailed pilot season and forced production to shut down.