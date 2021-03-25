Rebecca Rittenhouse Cast in Lead Role of ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Maggie’

Rebecca Rittenhouse has been cast as the titular lead in the ABC pilot “Maggie.”

Hailing from 20th Television for the alphabet network, “Maggie” is a single-camera comedy based on Tim Curcio’s short film of the same name. It is about a young woman who is trying to cope with her life while she comes to terms with her abilities as a psychic.

Rittenhouse’s character Maggie is described as “quick-witted, charming and soulful” and is noted to be a “real deal” when it comes to her psychic abilities. Her visions of the future will complicate her present-day reality, as she receives a “pummeling assault of energy from every person around her.” While this makes her “intensely sensitive,” it has also resulted in her need to put up emotional walls as a defense mechanism. Underneath them, though, she is really a “huge romantic with a big heart” and someone who wants to live what she considers a “normal life” with “normal relationships.”

With the help of a close-knit circle of friends and family, Maggie will attempt to live like everyone does: creating the best future for herself with only the information of the present.

Rittenhouse has a long list of past television credits, including Hulu’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Into the Dark: The Body” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in addition to USA’s “Suits,” Showtime’s “The Affair,” ABC’s “Blood & Oil,” Fox’s “The Red Band Society” and “The Mindy Project,” which was originally a Fox show but moved to Hulu at the end of its run. Recently she also appeared on the big screen in “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.” She is repped by ICM; Rogue Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Maggie Mull and Justin Adler serve as writers and executive producers on the pilot, with Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton also executive producing.

In addition to “Maggie,” pilots in the works at ABC include “The Wonder Years” reboot and “Black Don’t Crack” on the comedy side, and dramas “Epic” and “Queens.”