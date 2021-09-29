‘Real World Homecoming’ Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Paramount Plus

“The Real World Homecoming” has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Paramount Plus.

Season 1 of the series reunited cast members from the groundbreaking reality show’s New York season. Season 2 will bring back cast members from “The Real World: Los Angeles,” while the focus of the third season will be announced at a later date.

The first season of “Homecoming” debuted on Paramount Plus back in March and ran through April, consisting of six episodes. The original New York cast moved back into the same loft the occupied in the 1992 season. Norman Korpi, Julie Gentry, Becky Blasband, Kevin Powell, Andre Comeau, Heather Gardner, and Eric Nies all participated. Nies was forced to appear virtually after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry are executive producers on the series for MTV Entertainment Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein are co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ other hit reality shows include “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Behind the Music,” and “RuPaul’s All Stars: Untucked.” Paramount Plus currently offers a number of other new unscripted series. Those include “The Challenge: All Stars,” “Big Brother: Over the Top,” and multiple shows focused on the CBS version of “Love Island.”

The ViacomCBS backed streamer also currently has revivals and reboots of beloved shows like “iCarly,” “The Harper House,” and “Rugrats.” They are also prepping a revival of “Frasier” and new versions of “Dora the Explorer” and multiple other shows.