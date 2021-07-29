‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Revival Set at BET Plus

“Real Husbands of Hollywood” is being revived at BET Plus.

The comedy series is returning for a six-episode limited revival at the streamer, with Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long all returning. The new series will also feature a range of celebrity guest stars like the original series. Past guest stars have included Shaquille O’Neal, Johnny Depp, Trey Songz, Wanda Sykes, Conan O’Brien, Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, Nia Long, and Terry Crews.

The original “Real Husbands of Hollywood” debuted on BET back in 2013 and ran for five seasons, with the series also releasing two specials. The show originated as a sketch at the BET Awards and was created by Hart, Chris Spencer, and Ralph R. Farquhar. The series follows the daily lives of Kevin and other celebrities, each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, as they venture through their surreal life in Hollywood.

The limited series is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment and executive produced by Hart, Jesse Collins,. Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky. Wayne Stamps is executive producer and showrunner. Spencer is executive producer and writer. Carl Craig will produce. Johnny Mack and Buddy Lewis will write and produce. Robin Henry and Amberia Allen will join the writing team. Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi and Leslie Small will direct. Stein will oversee the project for Hartbeat Productions. Horne and Harmon will oversee the project for Jesse Collins Entertainment.