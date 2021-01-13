Bravo Unveils ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 11 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Bravo announced a premiere date for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 11, and Disney Channel ordered a third season of “Big City Greens.”

RENEWALS

Disney Channel ordered a third season of its animated comedy series “Big City Greens.” Series creators and executive producers Chris and Shane Houghton have also expanded their roles, entering an overall deal at Disney Television Animation. Under this new agreement, the duo will also develop new animated series, shorts and movies for Disney Channel and Disney Plus. Currently in its second season, “Big City Greens” follows the story of 10-year-old Cricket Green, who navigates his move from the country to the big city with his out-of-place family.

DATES

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will return for Season 11 on Feb. 17. In the upcoming season, Teresa Giudice will begin a new chapter of her life, following the end of her marriage and the death of her father. Meanwhile, Melissa Gorga will navigate her shifting relationships with her husband and children. Other returning cast members include Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. Watch a trailer here.

DEVELOPMENT

Amazon Prime Video announced a new sports docuseries “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs.” The multi-episode series will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Canadian hockey team during the 2020 to 2021 National Hockey League season. It will zoom in on players, coaches and management in their pursuit for the Stanley Cup championship. The series comes from Amazon Studios, produced in association with NHL Original Productions and Cream Films.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

BET announced that Tiyale Hayes will be promoted to senior vice president of brand strategy and marketing. In his new role, Hayes will oversee marketing strategy and execution across the network’s master brand. The industry veteran has been with BET since 2016, most recently serving as senior vice president of consumer insights. Hayes will report to chief marketing officer, Kimberly Paige.

First Look Media announced Jen O’Connell-Robertson as its senior vice president of marketing and Monica Bloom as vice president of marketing. O’Connell-Robertson, who comes form PBS Distribution, will lead overall marketing strategies for the company’s Topic Studios, Topic, The Intercept, Field of Vision and Press Freedom Defense Fund. Coming from Tribeca Shortlist, Bloom will support O’Connell-Robertson’s work, with a focus on overseeing direct-to-consumer growth for the streaming service, Topic, and B2B brand campaigns for First Look Media’s entertainment division.

Hello Sunshine elevated Lauren Neustadter to president of film and television and Liz Jenkins to chief operating officer. Since joining the company in 2017 as head of film and television, Neustadter executive produced Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and “The Morning Show” and “Truth Be Told” on Apple TV. Jenkins joined the company in 2018 as CFO, overseeing finance and operations for the company.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Bryan Cranston, Carrie Coon and Beach Bunny, while Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett and Jacob Collier featuring Daniel Caesar will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Samantha Bee and Paul Mescal will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Bobby Moynihan and Rep. Andy Kim.