‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Revival in the Works at Peacock, Streamer Orders Comedies ‘Bust Down,’ Craig Robinson Series

A “Real Housewives of Miami” revival was among the programming announcements Peacock made on Wednesday as part of its Television Critics Association presentation.

The original “RHOM” aired on Bravo from 2011-2013 for four seasons. The move to develop the show at Peacock is significant, as it would be the first show in the “Real Housewives” franchise to air outside of Bravo, further emphasizing the importance streaming will play in the years to come.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is produced by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen will also executive produce.

In addition, Peacock announced series orders for two scripted comedy projects, an unscripted series, and two docuseries. The first comedy stars Craig Robinson. The series, formerly known as “Killing It,” has received a 10 episode order. The show is said to be about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.

The project reunites Robinson with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici. Robinson recurs on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as Jake’s friend and nemesis, Doug Judy, a.k.a. the Pontiac Bandit.

Goor and Del Tredici are co-writers and executive producers on the new show. Robinson and Mark Schulman also serve as executive producers. Universal Television will produce.

The second scripted comedy is “Bust Down.” It stars Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman and Jak Knight as four casino employees in a dead-end job in middle America as they attempt to find self-worth in their bad ideas. Peacock has ordered six episodes. Lorne Michaels executive produces along with Andrew Singer and Hilary Marx. Richie Keen will direct. Universal Television produces in association with Michaels’ Broadway Video.

The unscripted series is “Ex Rated.” Cohen will serve as host and executive producer. The series explores the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized “exit surveys” to all of their previous romantic partners to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last.

The series is a new format created and developed by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Mighty Productions (UK) and will be produced by BBC Studios. Eric Pankowski will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Ryan O’Dowd will executive produce for BBC Studios, and Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycoft executive produce for Mighty Productions.

On the docuseries front, Peacock has commissioned both “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” and “Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories, and More.”

The six-part Gacy series tells the story of one of the world’s most notorious serial killers told through the words of Gacy himself, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day. It will premiere in its entirety on March 25.

Rod Blackhurst, Alexa Danner, Elizabeth Fischer and Tracy Ullman serve as executive producers on the series. Alison True will serve as executive consultant.

The Phelps series is three parts and will serve as part of the lead up to the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Phelps will take a look back at his storied Olympic career and watches each race with Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks, NBC Sports swimming commentators who covered the past six Summer Games. The series is produced by NBC Sports.

Each episode of the series will feature a different era of his career. In the first episode, “Greatness Begins,” Phelps takes viewers back to his first Olympic appearance as a teen in the Sydney Olympic Games. Episode two, “Eight Golden Races,” focuses on the details that made Phelps extraordinary as he takes on legendary status. In the third and final episode, “London to Lasting Legacy,” Phelps reveals a look at how vulnerable he was throughout major portions of his career.

Finally, Time has named Amber Ruffin – host of Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show” – to the 2021 TIME100 Next list. An expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, TIME100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more.

“Peacock is committed to expanding the breadth and depth of our content and pushing the boundaries of compelling storytelling across genres,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “I am excited to unveil a dynamic slate of new programming that truly offers something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of comedy, reality, true crime or sports.”

(Pictured: Cast of “Bust Down”)