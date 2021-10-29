‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Is Coming to Peacock in December — Eight Years After It Last Aired

More than eight years after the fall 2013 conclusion of its third season on Bravo, a revived version of “The Real Housewives of Miami” will premiere in December on Peacock.

After its third season on Bravo, “The Real Housewives of Miami” was shelved, but never killed. The revival for Peacock, the NBC Universal streaming service, was put into development in fall 2020, and officially ordered in February of this year.

Several familiar faces will return for Season 4 of “RHOM,” along with new cast members. Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, all of whom were on the original show, are official members of the cast. Model Kiki Barth is designated as a “friend,” and “RHOM” Alumni Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will also appear as “friends.” (Sadly, Patton’s mother, Mama Elsa, a breakout star of the original show, died at age 84 in 2019.)

The new members of the cast of “RHOM” are event stylist Guerdy Abraira, anesthesiologist Dr. Nicole Martin and former Miss USSR Julia Lemigova, who is the first “Real Housewives” cast member to identify as LGBTQ from the time she was cast. (A few others, most spectacularly Braunwyn Windham-Burke of “Orange County,” have come out — or at least dabbled in the Lady Pond, to use an Andy Cohen term — during the course of the show.)

Lemigova is married to tennis superstar Martina Navratilova, who Variety has confirmed will appear on the show. Navratilova proposed to Lemigova at the 2014 U.S. Open, and they married in December of that year.

Oddly, though other cities in the “Real Housewives” franchise stream on Peacock, “RHOM” does not (or doesn’t yet, anyway). Those who may want to watch or re-watch the first three seasons of the show need to do it on Bravo on demand or on the Bravo app.

Cohen executive produces “The Real Housewives of Miami,” which is from the production company Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Drew Hogl and Swaga Deb serving as executive producers.