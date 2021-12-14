‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Continues Production Without COVID-Positive Cast Members

To keep its Erika Girardi-fueled momentum going, Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” began filming its 12th season earlier this fall, without the usual months-long break between seasons. But now, COVID-19 has sidelined several of its cast members.

Though Bravo would not confirm who’s sick for privacy reasons, Garcelle Beauvais posted to her social media that she has tested positive, and TMZ and People reported that Girardi and Lisa Rinna have also tested positive. A source close to the show tells Variety that production has continued filming with the rest of the cast, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards and Crystal Minkoff. The show is soon set to take its holiday break, which will give the women a chance to recover.

A representative for Rinna declined to comment; Girardi’s publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Bravo also declined to comment.

In the show’s explosive (and highly rated) 11th season, which was filmed before the vaccine released to the public, Richards, Kemsley and Kathy Hilton all tested positive for COVID.

Season 11 largely revolved around Girardi’s financial and legal travails after it was revealed that her estranged husband, attorney Tom Girardi, was being credibly accused of stealing millions of dollars from his former clients. Girardi’s story — as well as the other cast members’ reactions to it — proved to be riveting television. In order to capitalize on those events, which continue to unfold, the Bravo production began filming the new season in October.

In her tweet, Beauvais, who also co-hosts the talk show “The Real,” said her sons have tested negative, and that she feels OK. She wrote, “Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms.”