Reach TV Partners With Group Black to Produce and Distribute Original Series By Black Creators

ReachTV has sealed a partnership with Group Black to create “Group Black Originals,” which will support Black creators and content via airing on screens across the country in airports and hotels.

Through the deal, both sides will collaborate on multiple original series to be distributed across ReachTV’s linear network of more than 2,500 owned screens in airports and over 1 million hotel rooms nationwide. ReachTV commits 17 million guaranteed viewers per month, and promises “a new ecosystem for Black creators to produce original content while receiving equitable pay, and access to funding and distribution opportunities that have long eluded them,” the company said.

“Group Black’s mission is resonant to so many brands, something we’ve seen through the flood of inquiries from Black-owned media properties and Black creators eager to get involved,” said Travis Montaque, founder, CEO & Director of Group Black. “Group Black enables our brand partners to reach wider and more diverse audiences by working with impactful Black media, creators and content. ReachTV brings channel diversity to our portfolio of members, creating unparalleled access to burgeoning and powerful new media formats.”

Reach TV, which took over the screens in airports formerly operated by CNN, has content partners that include NBCUniversal, AMC, A+E Networks, Bloomberg and the NFL. (Reach also produces some programming in-house.)

Reach TV founder/CEO Lynnwood Bibbens said the company has been looking to create original programming with Black creators for some time. “Our relationship with Travis and Group Black has brought us the best opportunity to do so at scale from launch,” he said. “This new deal gives us the opportunity to shine the spotlight on Black directors, producers, writers, and creators while taking a significant step forward in giving the much-needed distribution to men and women of color who continue to create best in class content. We believe that Black culture drives Pop culture which ultimately drives Global GDP and with travel driving over 10% of Global GDP this partnership is one that is not only strategic, it’s a game changer for Black creators.”