‘Ray Donovan’ Movie Follow-Up Set at Showtime

“Ray Donovan” is getting a feature length film continuation at Showtime.

Following the show’s surprising cancellation after seven seasons last year, star Liev Schreiber will return in the title role, with series stars Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey also returning. Schreiber is co-writing the script with series showrunner David Hollander, with Hollander also directing. Hollander and Schreiber will also executive produce along with Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro.

The film picks up where Season 7 left off, with Mickey (Voight) in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago. Production on the film is tentatively scheduled to begin later this year in New York.

“When ‘Ray Donovan’ went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” said Gary Levine, co-president of Entertainment for Showtime. “And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”

Upon its conclusion, “Ray Donovan” aired 82 episodes, making it one of the longest-running Showtime series to date. Others include hits like “Weeds,” “Homeland,” “Dexter,” “Nurse Jackie,” and “Californication.” “Ray Donovan” also received 10 Emmy nominations during its run, with Hank Azaria winning one for best guest actor in a drama in 2016 for his role as Ed Cochran. Schreiber and Voight were also both nominated for multiple Emmys during their time on the show. Voight won the Golden Globe in 2015 for best supporting actor in a series.