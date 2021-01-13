Ray Brady, Longtime Business Correspondent for CBS News, Dies at 94

Ray Brady, a longtime CBS News correspondent who focused on business and the economy, died Jan. 12 at his home in Manhattan. He was 94.

Brady spent 28 years with CBS News, starting in 1972 when he joined CBS Radio. He retired in 2000 after 23 years as a correspondent for “CBS Evening News.”

Brady was well-regarded among his colleagues for his knowledge of business and understanding of how markets move. He was also remembered as a consistently natty dresser. At the time of Brady’s retirement, then CBS News president Andrew Heyward hailed “his powerful sense of integrity, his genuine interest in the people he met along the way, and his unflagging passion for the next story.”

In the 1990s, Brady hosted the regular “Evening News” segment “The Money Crunch,” which sought to help viewers find ways to stretch their dollars. He also hosted the “Eye on America” segments highlighting the lives of everyday Americans.

Brady covered the major business stories of his era, notably the 1987 stock market crash and the combustible mix of oil and politics in the Middle East. He also wrote for CBS News’ “MarketWatch” financial website and was a contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning.” In the summer of 2000, Brady served as interim host for the PBS mainstay “Wall Street Week.” He earned an Emmy in 1982 for a series of “Evening News” reports on unemployment amid the recession.

Born in Philadelphia, Brady grew up in New Jersey. He served in the Navy during World War II and graduated from

Fordham University in 1948. He began his journalism career at New Jersey’s Long Branch Daily Record newspaper. He worked at Forbes, Barron’s and Dun’s Review before joining CBS News’ radio arm to host its “Today in Business” segment.

Brady’s wife of 63 years, Mary Clark Wilson, died in 2018. Survivors include a stepson, David; a stepdaughter, Nicki; three granddaughters and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Ray Brady to St. Benedict’s Preparatory School, 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Newark, N.J. 07102.