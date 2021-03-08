Former Disney Exec Ravi Ahuja Named Chairman of Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development

Sony Pictures Entertainment has named Ravi Ahuja as chairman of Global Television Studios and its corporate development operations, where he will lead Sony Pictures TV’s domestic and international productions, the studio’s game show franchises and its India business, according to the company.

Ahuja will also oversee the company’s corporate development and mergers and acquisitions alongside SPE chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra.

“Ravi is an extraordinarily talented and proven executive with broad experience in nearly every aspect of our business,” said Vinciquerra in a statement. “Having worked directly with Ravi, I have seen first-hand his strategic, results-driven approach which has made him such a strong leader, and which I know will lead to further growth and success for SPE. His decision to come to SPE is a testament to the studio’s strength and ability to attract great talent.”

Ahuja, who begins at Sony on March 15, was most recently president of business operations and CFO of Walt Disney Television. He departed Disney last November after a year and a half at the helm.

“It was an easy call to join the amazing Sony Pictures management team and to work again with Tony,” said Ahuja. “With more ways to get more TV, great content has never been more valuable. Sony Pictures Television is a tremendous studio, making some of the most acclaimed and watched shows in the world, like The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai, The Boys and The Crown – just to name a few. And Sony Pictures is very well-positioned for the future, aligned with outstanding creators and focused on the success of its network and streaming partners. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth in this exciting time for our industry.”