‘Raven’s Home’ Renewed For Season 5 At Disney Channel (TV News Roundup)

Disney Channel has ordered a fifth season of “Raven’s Home,” starring Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Isaac Ryan Brown as her son Booker.

The spinoff series will continue to follow the adventures of the somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her teen son Booker, who has inherited the same gift of catching glimpses of the future. Season five welcomes Rondell Sheridan to the cast, reprising the role of Victor Baxter, Raven’s dad. Also joining the cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia and Emmy Liu-Wang. Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff developed the series and join Symoné as executive producers, along with Anthony C. Hill. The series was created by Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman and is a production of It’s a Laugh Productions, Inc.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

CASTING

Jackie Redmond will be joining WWE as the new co-host of “Raw Talk” and “Talking Smack” alongside WWE analyst and co-host of “The Bump” Matt Camp. Redmond will make her “Talking Smack” debut on Oct. 2 on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. Redmond currently serves as host and reporter covering hockey for the NHL Network and Turner Sports. Previously, she spent six years as an anchor for Rogers Sportsnet in Canada as well as a host for studio programs such as “Sportsnet Central” and “WWE Aftermath.”