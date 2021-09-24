TV Ratings: ‘Law & Order’ Duo ‘SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Take Thursday Night

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which entered its 23rd season this fall, and “Organized Crime’s” sophomore season with Christopher Meloni won primetime for NBC last night during their season debuts at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively. Per Nielsen Live+Same Day overnight fast nationals, the three-hour block dedicated to the Dick Wolf franchise altogether scored an average 0.7 rating in the key, adults 18-49 demographic, while their collective viewers averaged to 5.14 million viewers.

“Law & Order” has been a cornerstone of NBC since the original series debuted in 1990. “Law & Order: SVU”— which was renewed for three seasons when Wolf’s overall deal was announced last year— saw an increase of 83.84% more viewers during its two-hour premiere last night than Season 22’s season debut. Though “Organized Crime” drew in 4.32 million viewers, it did slump in terms of percentage growth, declining by 45.02%. Per the logline, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” sees Stabler come back to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. Dylan McDermott (“The Practice,” “American Horror Story”) stars opposite Meloni.

It should be noted that the Big Four network faced some serious competition with “Thursday Night Football,” broadcast live on the NFL Network and available to stream on fuboTV.

Still, Fox ranked No. 1 one for the night in the key demo, in addition to adults 18-34 and teens, with its ratings winner being “The Masked Singer,” which scored a 0.9 and was Fox’s most-watched Thursday night entertainment telecast since November 26, 2020. For the first time in 10 years, Fox ranked No. 1 and tied with NBC on the Thursday night of premiere week with its entertainment programming, including another episode of new singing competition “Alter Ego” (0.4, 2.30).

Also on TV last night at 8 p.m. was CBS “Big Brother” (0.8, 3.49), the special “Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 2.88) and an encore episode of “Bull.” ABC ran new episodes of “Holey Moley” (0.4, 2.59), and two episodes of “The Hustler (0.3, 1.92) at 9 p.m. and at 10 p.m. (0.3, 1.92). The CW ran new episodes of “Coroner” (0.1, 0.50) and “The Outpost” (0.1, 0.55).