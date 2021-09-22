TV Ratings: ‘FBI: International’ Premiere Pulls in Over 6 Million Viewers, ‘Our Kind of People’ Makes Quiet Debut

For the first time since 2017, CBS has now won both Monday and Tuesday nights of premiere week thanks to the return of its hugely successful “NCIS” and “FBI” franchises. On average, CBS garnered 6.63 million viewers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and its three-hour window dedicated to the Dick Wolf police procedural trilogy had solid viewer retention throughout the night.

“FBI” kicked off at 8 p.m. with 6.77 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day fast nationals, “FBI: Most Wanted” was broadcast at 9 p.m. and drew in 6.87 million viewers (a 27% jump compared to last year’s debut) and at 10 p.m., the new kid on the block “FBI: International” won the hour with 6.24 million viewers, beating its combined competition by 29%. “FBI: International” launched as a planted spinoff episode involving a crossover storyline between “FBI” and “Most Wanted.” The story revolves around elite agents who work in the bureau’s international division with the “mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be.” It stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Vinessa Vidotto, Carter Redwood and Christiane Paul. According to NetBase, the three-hour FBI block drove 15.5 million potential impressions across social platforms, and live-streaming of last night’s “FBI” trio was up double digits across CBS digital streaming platforms (including Paramount Plus) from last year’s premiere.

The only other series debut last night was Fox’s “Our Kind of People,” a new drama from Lee Daniels and Karin Gist inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” The hourlong show, which dropped its first episode at 9 p.m., only raked in 1.62 million viewers and a rating of 0.3 in the adults, ages 18-49 key demographic. (In comparison, “FBI: Most Wanted” and the CW’s “Supergirl” scored ratings of 0.6 and 0.1, respectively.) :Our Kind of People” takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years. The series follows protagonist Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta), a strong-willed, single mom who sets out to reclaim her family’s name and change the world with her revolutionary hair-care line that highlights the natural beauty of Black women. Other stars include Lance Gross, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, LeToya Luckett, Debbi Morgan and Alana Bright.

Also on TV last night were ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Ultimate Surfer,” the CW’s “Stargirl” and NBC’s “The Voice.” “The Resident” made its season debut on Fox at 8 p.m., attracting 2.94 million viewers and a rating of 0.5 in the key demo, and NBC’s “New Amsterdam” season debut at 10 p.m. attracted 3.68 million viewers and a rating of 0.5.