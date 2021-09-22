Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo Join ‘Wool’ Series Adaptation at Apple

Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo are joining the cast of the Apple series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s “Wool” novels, Variety has learned.

The pair joins previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Oyelowo will star as Holston, the Silo’s sheriff. Jones will play Allison, his wife who also works in IT for the Silo.

News of Oyleowo’s casting comes shortly after it was announced he and his Yoruba Saxon production banner had signed a TV overall deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment. Under that deal, Oyelowo is attached to star in and executive produce a series about legendary Old West lawman Bass Reeves. He recently made his directorial debut with the feature “The Water Man,” in which he also starred alongside Lonnie Chavis and Rosario Dawson. Oyelowo is known for his roles in the HBO original film “Nightingale” and other features like “Selma,” “Don’t Let Go,” “Queen of Katwe,” and “A United Kingdom.”

He is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Del Shaw Moonves.

Jones was recently announced as one of the principal partners in the launch of BET Studios alongside Kenya Barris and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. Her recent projects include the feature “On the Rocks” at Apple and the Netflix mockumentary series “#blackAF” in which she starred with Barris. She is also known for her roles on shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “Angie Tribeca,” “The Office,” and in films like “The Social Network” and “I Love You, Man.”

She is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.

Graham Yost will write and executive produce the series adaptation, with Ferguson executive producing in addition to starring. Morten Tyldum will direct and executive produce. Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack, and Ingrid Escajeda will also executive produce. The series hails from AMC Studios.

“Wool” was originally a standalone short story released online. After the first self-published story became an online sensation, Howey then published a series of stories continuing the journey in subsequent books in what became the “Silo” series: “Wool,” “Shift,” and “Dust.”