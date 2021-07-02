Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh to Host ‘The Big Picture’ Indian Adaptation on COLORS (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will host “The Big Picture,” the Indian adaptation of the popular quiz show format, marking his television debut.

The show will be available on studio Viacom18’s Hindi-language general entertainment channel COLORS. The show is adapted by the channel in association with Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V. It will also be available on Viacom18’s streamer Voot and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio channels.

Viacom18 is a joint venture between TV18 and U.S. conglomerate Viacom, of which Ambani acquired a controlling stake in 2018.

In the show, with the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions to win millions of rupees. The interactive format of “The Big Picture” also allows the viewers to play from home. The show is sponsored by educational technology company Byju.

“Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything — it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS’ ‘The Big Picture,'” said Singh. “The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

Singh is known for blockbusters “Padmaavat” and “Simmba” and Berlin title “Gully Boy.” The release of his keenly anticipated films “”’83” and “Sooryavanshi” have been stalled for more than a year as cinemas remain shuttered in India because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV Network, Viacom18, describes Singh as a “maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India.”

Deepak Dhar, CEO, Banijay Asia, said: “We are delighted to kick off our partnership with COLORS with the internationally acclaimed ‘The Big Picture’ and are confident that with its unique format, will garner as much attention in India as it did internationally.”

“We’re thrilled to have this exciting format in India following other ITV Studios formats like ‘The Voice’ and ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” added Ayesha Surty, senior VP licensing for global entertainment, ITV Studios. “‘The Big Picture’ brings in viewers from home as active participants and sees a return to feel good television, enhancing family viewing.”

“Visuals are a powerful medium, one that the new age India best connects with,” said Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18. “This concept will not only provide viewers with a platform to test their visual knowledge but also give them a chance to win big.”